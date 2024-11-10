Tibetan MPs meet Czech lawmakers to discuss Tibet's struggles under Chinese rule

Prague [Czech Republic], November 10 : Tibetan Members of Parliament, Youdon Aukatsang and Tsering Lhamo held a series of significant meetings in Prague with Czech lawmakers and diplomats to raise awareness about Tibet's struggles under Chinese governance.

The high-level discussions focused on critical issues faced by Tibetans, such as the Chinese government's control over residential schools, the closures of Tibetan monastic and private schools, and the sensitive matter of Dalai Lama's reincarnation, an official press release by the Tibetan Parliament in Exile stated.

Hosted by prominent Czech government figures, the delegation's visit was supported by Eva Decroix, Chairperson of the Subcommittee for the Support of Democracy and Human Rights Abroad, and Jitka Seitlova, Vice President of the Senate, alongside other members of the Czech Parliament.

The Tibetan MPs shared a letter from the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, underscoring the importance of Czech support for Tibet's rights and freedoms.

The Czech lawmakers voiced strong backing for the Tibetan cause, reaffirming their commitment to upholding Tibet's cultural and political rights. Recalling the historical friendship between the Dalai Lama and former Czech President Vaclav Havel, Czech officials emphasised their dedication to defending Tibet's unique heritage.

The meeting concluded with discussions on upcoming plans to celebrate the Dalai Lama's 90th birth anniversary in 2025, the press release stated.

In addition to these parliamentary discussions, the Tibetan MPs visited Sinopsis, a Czech-based organisation monitoring developments in China, including issues related to Tibet. It informed the delegation about an upcoming report on the succession of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, scheduled for release on December 10.

This report will examine the future of Tibetan leadership, particularly concerning the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, a topic that remains highly sensitive.

The Tibetan delegation also met with prominent Tibet advocates, Katerina and Martin Bursik, at their residence in Prague, where they discussed ongoing initiatives aimed at protecting Tibet's cultural and political rights.

The MPs then held further meetings with senior Czech officials, including Mr. Ondrej Chrast, Deputy Minister for Culture; Robert Rehak, Ambassador at Large and Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues, Interfaith Dialogue, and Freedom of Religion; and Ivana Grollova from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These conversations focused on promoting international human rights, religious freedom, and cultural preservation, with a special emphasis on the Tibetan context.

Tibet's struggle involves complex political, cultural, and human rights issues within a region celebrated for its distinctive heritage and spiritual traditions. Since China's 1950 invasion, Tibet was integrated into the People's Republic of China, bringing significant transformations in governance, society, and daily life, stated the press release.

Driven by concerns over cultural erosion, religious repression, and widespread human rights abuses, many Tibetans, including the Dalai Lama, have long sought greater autonomy or independence.

The Chinese government maintains its position that Tibet is an inseparable part of China and views its policies in the region as essential for economic growth and modernisation. This stance has ignited persistent global debate and advocacy efforts, with supporters calling for the preservation of Tibet's culture and the safeguarding of its people's rights.

Consequently, Tibet remains a sensitive issue in international diplomacy and human rights discussions.

