Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile provides insights on CCP's oppression in Tibet to Friedrich Naumann Foundation delegation

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 29 : A group from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) South Asia, along with other important representatives from FNF, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and met with Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the Deputy Speaker of TPiE, as well as MPs Tsering Yangchen and Tenzin Jigdrel from the Standing Committee's Political Section, at the Standing Committee's Hall on April 28, according to a report from the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

A video presentation titled "Democracy: A gift of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the Tibetan people" was showcased. Following this, the Deputy Speaker delivered a welcoming address, where she provided insights into the grave situation in Tibet, including the environmental challenges stemming from Tibet's delicate ecosystem, as well as the conditions faced by Tibetans living in Tibet under the oppressive measures imposed by the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) government.

She emphasised the dangers confronting Tibet as a nation and the Tibetan people under China's occupation, specifically concerning policies aimed at Sinicising Tibet, as reported by the CTA.

The Deputy Speaker articulated the reasons why the global community should regard the issue of Tibet as an international concern rather than a domestic matter asserted by China.

Positioned as the roof of the world and the water source for South Asia, Tibet is essential to millions in neighbouring countries. The unregulated exploitation of Tibet's natural resources and the establishment of large dams in Tibet are detrimental to its fragile ecosystem, as highlighted in the CTA report.

She informed attendees about China's assault on Tibet's distinct identity, culture, and language, which involves separating millions of Tibetan children from their families and placing them in colonial-style boarding schools.

Furthermore, she remarked on the self-immolation of 157 Tibetans from various sectors of society in protest against the CCP's oppressive policies since 2009.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor