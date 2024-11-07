Tibetan politicians highlight China's repressive policies in briefing at German Parliament

Berlin [Germany], November 7 : Tibetan Members of Parliament Youdon Aukatsang and Tsering Lhamo on the last day of their visit to Berlin held an important briefing on the situation in Tibet at the German Parliament's Committee Room in the Paul-Lobe-Haus.

The event was attended by several prominent German MPs, providing a significant platform to address the ongoing human rights violations in Tibet and rally international support for the Tibetan cause.

During the briefing, the two Tibetan MPs delivered a concise presentation on the dire situation in Tibet, highlighting China's genocidal policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan identity, culture, and religion.

The key concerns were raised about the Chinese government's implementation of state-controlled residential boarding schools, the closure of Tibetan private and monastic schools, and the destruction of monasteries under the guise of development.

A special appeal was made to the German parliamentarians to pass a formal declaration affirming the Dalai Lama's sole authority to determine his reincarnation, particularly in light of his upcoming 90th birthday.

The MPs emphasised that such a declaration would send a strong, unified message to the Chinese government, underscoring the need to respect Tibetans' religious autonomy and to refrain from interfering in their spiritual practices.

The Tibetan issue encompasses complex political, cultural, and human rights concerns tied to Tibet, a region renowned for its unique cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Following China's invasion of Tibet in 1950, the region was integrated into the People's Republic of China, resulting in significant changes to its governance, society, and way of life. Many Tibetans, including the Dalai Lama, have long sought greater autonomy or independence, driven by concerns over cultural erosion, religious repression, and widespread human rights violations.

The Chinese government, however, maintains that Tibet is an inseparable part of China, framing its policies around economic development and modernisation in the region. This stance has led to persistent international debate and activism, with many advocating for the preservation of Tibet's culture and the protection of its people's rights. As a result, Tibet remains a highly sensitive issue in global diplomacy and human rights discourse.

