Tibetan President-in exile concludes Northeast visit, slams Chinese oppressive policies

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], February 1: On the final day of his official visit to Tibetan settlements in West Bengal, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the President of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, visited various Tibetan monasteries, addressing the oppressive policies of China.

According to Tibet.net, Sikyong explored key government and non-governmental offices at the Sonada Tashiling Tibetan settlement. He also toured a four-acre vacant plot of land owned by the settlement office before addressing the public.

During his speech, Sikyong provided a detailed analysis of the ongoing political instability within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), its negative impact on global stability, and the rising threats posed by China's large-scale projects in the Tibetan region, Tibet.net reported.

He noted that under Xi Jinping's leadership, the CCP has created a climate of fear, where insecurity is pervasive both within the leadership and among party officials. Xi's power consolidation through his anti-corruption campaign has led to purges of potential rivals, leaving officials constantly worried about being accused of disloyalty or errors. He stated that loyalty to Xi is now the key to survival, and any deviation from his views could result in imprisonment or public disgrace, Tibet.net reported.

Sikyong also discussed China's struggling economy, highlighting challenges such as a sharp drop in consumer demand, a shrinking workforce caused by demographic changes, and the lasting impact of the zero-COVID policies.

According to Tibet.net, these issues have led to the rise of "ghost towns," once-promising urban developments that are now abandoned. The economic difficulties have sparked a growing youth movement called "lay-flat," where young people are increasingly opting out of traditional career paths. Some even choose to work for their parents in exchange for payment, reflecting the instability in the job market and the lack of opportunities for upward mobility.

In addition, Sikyong emphasized that the "One China" policy, which claims the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legitimate government of all Chinese territories, does not apply to Tibet. He further explained how China's One-Child Policy has led to significant demographic changes, including a declining birth rate and an aging population, with fewer young people to support the elderly. This has resulted in gender imbalances due to a cultural preference for sons, creating long-term economic challenges, including a shrinking workforce and greater pressure on the social welfare system, as reported by Tibet.net.

