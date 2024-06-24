Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives in New York for knee surgery

New York [US], June 24 : Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrived in New York after a halt in Switzerland's Zurich on Saturday.

The members of the Tibetan community and his well-wishers welcomed the Dalai Lama HHDL on his arrival in New York City on Sunday.

Dalai Lama left for Delhi from Dharamshala on Friday, to head to the US for his knee surgery.

During his stop in Switzerland, he received a traditional Tibetan welcome on his arrival at a hotel in Zurich.

His well-wishers and guests watched as the Dalai Lama walked through the hotel lobby. He greeted an old friend as he walked through the hotel lobby in Zurich.

Thousands of Tibetans and well-wishers with bouquets waited on the road to welcome the Dalai Lama as he arrived at his hotel in Zurich.

Tibetan artists performed traditional songs and dances as they waited for him to arrive at the hotel.

While he was leaving from Dharamshala, the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration, including Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Tibetan Justice Commissioner Tenzin Lungtok, DIIR Kalon Norzin Dolma, Election and Public Service Commissioner Wangdu Tsering Pesur, Standing Committee Members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, and Secretaries of CTA Departments and Offices, gathered at Dalai Lama's official residence to see him off.

Moreover, many Tibetans gathered at the Kangra Airport to wish him well.

Hundreds of Tibetans and devotees also thronged the streets to pay obeisance to the spiritual leader.

Last week, a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Congressman Michael McCaul met with the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

Former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was part of the delegation, "strongly reaffirmed" Congressional support for the people of Tibet.

She also launched a broadside against Xi Jinping, stating that while the legacy of the Tibetan spiritual leader will live forever, the Chinese President will be gone in a few years.

