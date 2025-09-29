Tibetan Youth congress' 19th general body meeting begins in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 29 : Tibetan activists from various parts of the world gathered in Dharamshala to participate in the 19th general body meeting of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC).

More than 130 members of about 40 regional chapters of TYC are here to attend this week long meeting and to elect the new central executive body.

The meeting has total 11 agendas including the future campaigns and how to keep on freedom movement alive.

Kurdeling Rinpoche, a high Tibetan lama attends the opening ceremony as chief guest, whereas, speaker of Tibetan parliament in-exile Sonam Tamphel and deputy speaker Dolma Tsering, security minister Dolma Gyari, election commissioner Lobsang Yeshi, public service commissioner Karma Yeshi and many other dignitaries participate as guest of honour.

Gompo Dhondup, president of Tibetan Youth Congress told ANI, "We are here to convince the 19th general body meeting of the Tibetan Youth Congress. As per the TYC charter we are mandate to have annual meeting every year and general body meeting after every three years. So this is the one of the apex, the decision making body of our organisation. We have 11 points agenda for this meeting and all our participants from across the world will discuss on different issues. So this is one of the most important meeting of the Tibetan youth congress."

"This is a week-long activity in which the central executive committee will give details of all programmes and will check the activities of the regional executives and we have different kinds of agendas including to show the gratitude towards his holiness the Dalai Lama, what kind of campaigns that we can carry out, how can we maintain our objective of restoration of complete independence of Tibet, so like this we have total 11 agendas. On the seconds last two days of the meeting we will have elections so this time we will have new central executive body," he added.

Sonam Tsering, general secretary of Tibetan Youth Congress told ANI, "The unique thing about this organisation is that we have members of different age groups and there are lot of exchanges like exchange of ideas and exchange of experiences among all the members. This organisation plays a very important role in the Tibetan freedom movement and also to counter the Chinese government."

"I hope the coming generation, the new governing body will continue to keep this commitment, will continue to fight for the complete independence of Tibet and keep the Tibetan freedom struggle alive. Despite our non-violent approaches, means campaigns and activities, China continues to blame this organisation as a terrorist organisation, that shows the strength of our non-violent approach so we will continue to make them difficult until the Tibetan independence is achieved," he added.

Tibetan Youth Congress is one of the leading Tibetan NGO which is committed to struggle for the complete independence of Tibet.

