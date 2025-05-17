Tibetan Youth Congress marks 30th years since abduction of 11th Panchen Lama, calls upon China to disclose his whereabouts

Dharamshala [India], May 17 : Tibetan activists, including members of the Tibetan Youth Congress, gathered to protest against China to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the abduction and disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedun Choekyi Nyima.

Tibetan activists gathered at the main square of McLeodganj in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala to call upon China to disclose the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama.

On May 17, 1995, three days after the 14th Dalai Lama recognised a 6-year-old boy, Gendun Choekyi Nyima, as the 11th Panchen Lama, the Chinese authorities kidnapped him, and since then, nobody knows about him or his family.

Tenzin Tsundue, a Tibetan activist told ANI, "It is the 31st year today ever since China abducted and disappeared, His Holiness, the 11th Panchen Lama, Gendun Choekyi Nyima and therefore, today we have gathered here to protest China and tell China that you cannot play politics in religion and with our spiritual aspirations of Tibet."

Tenzin Lobsang, general secretary of the regional Tibetan Youth Congress, Dharamshala, told ANI, "We are here to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the abduction of the 11th Panchen Lama. We are doing an awareness programme and we are distributing pamphlets to the tourists, locals and to everyone to spread the awareness about the real conditions of the 11th Panchen Lama. Nobody is aware of his whereabouts except China. It is the main aim of the Chinese government to eliminate the Buddhist culture. Because Panchen Lama's abduction is completely related to the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama."

Calls for Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's release have been echoed by multiple United Nations human rights experts, the US State Department, the European Union, and religious freedom watchdogs. Despite international pressure, China has consistently rebuffed these appeals, dismissing them as interference in its internal affairs.

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, born on April 25, 1989, in Lhari County, Tibet, is recognised by the 14th Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama, a significant spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism.

The Tibet-China conflict stems from the political dynamics surrounding Tibet and China's administration of the region. Historically, Tibet functioned as an independent state but was incorporated into China in 1951 after military occupation.

Tibetans, under the leadership of the Dalai Lama, have been advocating for greater autonomy and the safeguarding of their cultural, religious, and political rights. In contrast, the Chinese government regards Tibet as an essential part of its territory. This discord has led to protests, cultural suppression, and ongoing tensions surrounding human rights and autonomy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor