Tibetan Youth Congress organises cycle rally against cultural genocide in Tibet by China

New Delhi [India], October 1 : The Tibetan Youth Congress recently organised a cycle rally to raise awareness about the cultural genocide in Tibet and demand that the Chinese government put an end to it.

Notably, the Tibetan Youth Congress organised a cycle rally from Dehradun via Chandigarh. The 50 cyclists covered more than 400 kilometres and reached Delhi on Monday.

Speaking with ANI, Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup said, "The cycle rally organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress started this campaign on September 24 from Dehradun till today (September 30). It's our 7th day. Till now, we have covered more than 400 km across four Indian states and two union territories."

He added, "We have 54 participants... The major demand of this campaign is to ask the Chinese government to stop the cultural genocide in Tibet... We want to highlight the Tibetan issue through this cycle rally."

He also called on the international community to stand in solidarity with Tibet.

Dhundup said, "Second, we want to urge the international community to speak in support of Tibet... The third objective of this campaign is to seek the support of the Indian government for the Tibetan people's call for Tibet's independence... We got tremendous support from the local Indian community. It was a successful campaign."

Earlier on September 27, the representative of the European Union during the 57th general session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in a statement, reiterated its concerns about the continuous dire human rights situation in Tibet, highlighting the obligatory boarding schooling, mass DNA sampling and closure of Tibetan schools, The Central Tibetan Administration reported.

During the statement, the EU representative also mentioned that the human rights situation continues to grow dire as China has been conducting obligatory boarding schooling and DNA sampling, as reported by civil society organisations.

The EU envoy also stated that it will monitor the preservation of the fundamental freedoms, cultural heritage and identity of Tibetans and call upon China to ensure education in Tibetan language at all levels. The union considered the closure of Tibetan schools a worrying situation.

Additionally, the EU urged China to abide by its obligations under national law, including its own Constitution, and international law, to respect, protect and fulfil the rule of law and human rights for all, including Uyghurs, Tibetans and other persons belonging to national or ethnic, linguistic, religious or other groups and minorities across China.

