Tibetans, allies to protest in London against China's proposed 'Mega-Embassy' near Tower of London

London [UK], August 23 : Tibetans and their supporting communities in the UK are planning to stage a significant protest in London on August 23, in response to China's contentious proposal to construct a "mega-embassy" at the former Royal Mint Court, adjacent to the Tower of London, according to a report from Phayul.

The demonstration will kick off at 2 PM outside the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) located in Bedford Square and will conclude at Whitehall, across from 10 Downing Street, around 3:30-4:00 PM. Free Tibet, a UK-based NGO that has been actively opposing the proposed Chinese mega-embassy, stated that the protest intends to raise public consciousness about the embassy project, which they claim poses a significant security danger to the UK, threatens London's position as a global financial centre, and undermines local liberties. Critics contend that the proposed facility operates more like a "fortified spy hub" than a diplomatic mission, as it would accommodate over 200 staff apartments and surveillance equipment, situated near a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Since 2019, Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kong residents, Mongolians, Taiwanese, Chinese dissidents, and residents of Tower Hamlets have united in strong opposition to this initiative, with prior protests attracting thousands of participants. For Tibetans in the UK, the implications are deeply personal. Due to Beijing's oppressive policies and surveillance in Tibet, there exists a concern that the embassy could broaden China's influence in Britain, allowing for intimidation and harassment of exiled communities, as reported by Phayul.

"China's intended mega-embassy represents more than just an oversized diplomatic structure; it embodies a multifaceted threat," remarked Free Tibet. Furthermore, the organisers pointed out that if established, it could enhance Beijing's surveillance capabilities and transnational repression right here in the UK. Tibetans who sought asylum in Britain, aiming to live free from fear, may once again find themselves overshadowed by the very oppression they fled, as noted by the Phayul report.

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has already urged Beijing to clarify the situation, granting the Chinese government until August 20 to explain the reasons behind the redactions in official documents concerning the embassy plans. These omissions have intensified concerns among lawmakers, law enforcement, local representatives, and human rights advocates, all of whom caution that the initiative could jeopardise national security and public safety.

The march is set to proceed along pedestrian walkways, with the outlined route extending from Bedford Square through Russell Square, Southampton Row, Trafalgar Square, and concluding at Whitehall. Protesters are encouraged to participate by holding placards and banners, chanting slogans, and distributing pamphlets to increase public awareness and urge the government to dismiss the initiative, as reported by Phayul.

The organisers emphasised that this weekend's event is a pivotal moment, stating, "We are extremely close to seeing these plans terminated for good. The more visible we can make our opposition, the more powerful our message will be. Together, we can protect London, democracy, and freedoms from China's authoritarian growth," as cited by the Phayul report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor