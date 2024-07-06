Tibetans in Dharamshala prepare grand celebrations for Dalai Lama's 89th birthday

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 : As the 14th Dalai Lama approaches his 89th birthday, Tibetans and followers from around the world are gathering in Dharamshala to celebrate the occasion with fervour and joy.

Located in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala is not just a geographical location but a spiritual and cultural hub for Tibetan Buddhism, serving as the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile and a sanctuary for Tibetan refugees since the Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959.

Preparations for the birthday festivities are in full swing, with an official function scheduled to take place at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, nestled in the heart of Dharamshala. The temple, a symbolic centre of Tibetan spiritual life, will host prayers and ceremonies dedicated to the well-being and long life of the Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama, renowned globally for his teachings on compassion and peace, is currently recuperating following a successful knee surgery in the United States. Despite his absence, the celebrations are set to be vibrant and reflective of his profound impact on millions of lives worldwide.

"Buddhist monks have been offering prayers for his well-being," noted a resident, emphasising the spiritual significance of the occasion. Followers from diverse backgrounds, including Tibetans and international devotees, are converging in Dharamshala, eager to participate in the festivities and express their deep reverence for the Dalai Lama.

Reflecting on the anticipation of the celebrations, Vel Rei, a French follower, expressed heartfelt sentiments, "This evening we are preparing for His Holiness's birthday tomorrow. His holiness is in the USA for knee treatment, and now he is taking time for recovery. We are preparing for birthday celebrations with prayers for his 89th birthday, hoping for many more such celebrations in the future."

The Dalai Lama was discharged from the hospital on June 29 after undergoing a successful knee surgery in the United States.

