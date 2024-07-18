Tibetans in-exile condemn China's policies, hold candlelight vigil

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 : The Tibetans in exile held a candlelight vigil in Dharamshala on Wednesday to condemn China's forced closure of the renowned Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbuling School in Golog and to stand in solidarity with Tibetans.

On the occasion of International Justice Day on Wednesday, the Tibetan NGOs in Dharamshala condemned Chinese policies in Tibet. Eight non-governmental organisations based in Dharamshala express their profound concern and condemnation of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) systematic violations of human rights in Tibet.

Tibetan activists said that Beijing's policies in Tibet have resulted in egregious violations affecting the fundamental rights of Tibetan children and their access to education.

More than one million Tibetan children are currently enrolled in colonial-style boarding schools, forcibly separated from their families and cultural roots. This forced assimilation into the Chinese language and culture runs counter to international standards on cultural rights and education, they said.

Moreover, the Communist Party has aggressively shut down privately-run Tibetan schools and educational institutions, eroding Tibetan communities' ability to preserve and transmit their unique cultural heritage and values through education, they alleged.

On July 14, 2024, the Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbu School, founded by the renowned Tibetan educator Jigme Gyaltsen with the approval of the local people's government, was forced to close under pressure from the Chinese Communist government, they said.

Therefore, the coalition of NGOs based in Dharamshala vehemently condemns the forced closure of the school founded in 1994 by Ragya Jigmey Gyalsten, the school served as a cornerstone of Tibetan cultural and linguistic education for three decades before its abrupt shutdown by CCP.

These actions are part of a malicious policy aimed at destroying the environment for nurturing Tibetan education, culture, psychology, and consciousness, effectively erasing the Tibetan people's identity. "We strongly oppose this policy and condemn the Chinese government's actions," they said.

The NGOs in Dharamshala call upon the international community, including governments, human rights organisations, and educational institutions, to take immediate and decisive action to hold China accountable for these grave violations.

On this World Justice Day, the NGOs in Dharamshala reaffirm their commitment to advocating for justice, freedom, and the preservation of Tibetan cultural heritage, they said.

