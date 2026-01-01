Tibetans in-exile express hopes for reunification, extend new year greetings

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 : The Tibetans in-exile extended good wishes for the New Year 2026. While noting that the previous year was critical for Tibetans inside Tibet due to China's repression, they expressed hopes for the reunification of all the Tibetans living inside and outside Tibet.

Tempa Gyaltsen, deputy director of Tibet Policy Institute extended warm greetings, "On the new year of 2026 Tibet Policy Institute would like to send very warm greetings to everyone around the world who has supported Tibet or who has not supported Tibet. we want to send our warm greetings to everyone and wish a prosperous and happy New Year to all."

Talking about the situation inside Tibet during the last one year, Tempa Gyaltsen told ANI, "The last one year 2025 has been very difficult for Tibetans inside Tibet. There has been increasing number of construction of dams in two places. One in which it had serious ecological consequences and another one which had displaced various villages and monastries and then also there has been cases mining in Tibet where Chinese government has imprisoned more than 80 people. So the situation in the last one year in 2025 has been very difficult for people living inside the Tibet, and we really hope that that the next one year that is 2026 would be better so that our brothers and sisters in Tibet will have happy, healthy and prosperous moments and also very soon will see the reunification of Tibetans inside and outside Tibet."

Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, member of Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "Well it's a message for the Tibetans inside Tibet all I want to say is that please never give up. We know that China is making your life difficult on daily-basis. We haven't given up the courage and resilience that you have displayed over the past many years over many generations and you exactly know why we are here. We are trying to be and amplify your suppressed and silenced voice, so please never give up and we shall fight against the dictatorial regime of the Chinese government."

She said that it is important to remain positive and "continue the good fight of truth".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor