Tibetans in-exile extend Diwali greetings, express hope for peace and freedom in Tibet

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 20 : Tibetans living in exile in India have extended warm Diwali greetings to the people of India, expressing gratitude for India's support and hope that the light of the festival will bring peace, truth, and freedom to Tibet.

Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson of the Tibetan government in-exile, said Diwali's spirit of truth and nonviolence resonates deeply with the Tibetan cause. "On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, I, on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration and all the Tibetans from all over the world, wish all our Indian brothers and sisters a very happy Deepawali. May this festival of lights brighten all of us and also brighten with truth, nonviolence, and freedom," he said.

He added that Tibet's struggle, rooted in nonviolence, continues to seek resolution through peaceful means. "Since our cause is based on truth and nonviolence, I hope this light and nonviolence will spread into Tibet and resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict as earliest as possible," Lekshay said.

Dorjee Tseten, a member of the Tibetan parliament in-exile, said Diwali's symbolism gives hope to Tibetans living both inside and outside Tibet. "Diwali is a festival of lights and it reminds us that light triumphs over darkness. We believe that ultimately truth prevails, so that is the message we take from Diwali," he said, adding that the teachings of the Dalai Lama on peace and nonviolence continue to inspire their movement.

Tseten also expressed deep appreciation for India's role as a second home to the Tibetan community. "As Tibetans living in India for more than 60 years, India is our second home, and the Indian freedom struggle has always been an inspiration. Festivals like Diwali give hope to the Tibetan people inside and outside Tibet. We thank the Indian people and government for their continued support and wish that this Diwali brings happiness and joy to every Indian home," he said.

Tibetans in exile said that Diwali serves as a reminder of hope and resilience, symbolizing their belief that truth and peace will eventually prevail in their struggle for freedom.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

