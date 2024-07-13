Tibetans in exile mark death anniversary of freedom fighter Tulku Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, release book on his struggles

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 : A memorial event for Tibetan freedom fighter Tulku Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, marking the anniversary of his unjust death in Chinese custody, was organized on Friday at the Gangkyi Tibetan Library in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

A book about Rinpoche's life, authored by his niece Nyima Lhamo, was also released at the event.

Exile Tibetan Minister of Defence Gryari Dolma attended the event as the chief guest and honoured the memory of Tulku Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a Tibetan freedom fighter who was wrongly accused and imprisoned by China.

Speaking to ANI, Dolma Gyari said, "Today marks the death anniversary of the renowned Tibetan freedom fighter and former political prisoner Tulku Tenzin Delek Rinpoche. He was arrested on false charges, spent a long time in Chinese prison, and ultimately died there. This event is to remember his death anniversary."

During the event, Rinpoche's niece launched a book detailing her personal experiences from the time her family faced pressures and challenges due to the false charges against Rinpoche. She has written the book to speak the truth about her experiences.

Following this, Tibetan activist Sonam Tsering was also present at the event to honour Rinpoche's memory. He highlighted the ongoing struggles of Tibetans facing persecution in China and urged the Chinese government to free all Tibetan political prisoners.

Sonam Tsering also spoke with ANI, stating, "Today marks the 10th anniversary of Tulku Rinpoche, a prominent Lama who passed away under Chinese torture and prosecution. We also demand that the Chinese Communist government release all Tibetan political prisoners."

