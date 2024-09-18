Tibetans in exile offer long-life prayers for Dalai Lama

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 : Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama attended a long life prayer offered to him by the Tibetan Women's Association (TWA), ex-students of CST Dalhousie and Lhasa Districts.

Over five thousand Tibetans, including foreigners from different parts of the world, gathered here at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, and offered prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama.

Tibetans feel very happy and delighted to be a part of this event today. Tashi Palmo, a TWA official, said, "It's a lifetime opportunity for every Tibetan, and I am feeling great and honoured to be here."

Tenzin Yingsel, a TWA official, said, "I am feeling very happy and blessed, as it's a memorable day for me."

Karma Yeshi, Ex-Students of CST Dalhousie and chairman of the Tibetan Public Service Commission told ANI, "Today Tibetan Women's Association, Ex-Students of CST Dalhousie and Lhasa community are offering long life prayers for his holiness the Dalai Lama and people from all over the world have gathered here. It is a very important event for all of us."

Recently, the Dalai Lama gave a general one-day teaching to around 5000 people, including Tibetans and other nationals, at the monastery in Dharamshala on Thursday morning.

The teaching session was held at the Main Tibetan Temple of Tsuglagkhang monastery, at the request of a group of Southeast Asians.

Around 5000 people, including Tibetans, Indians, and Buddhist followers from different parts of the world, gathered to attend the spiritual discourse.

At the beginning of the teaching, Theravada monks chanted mantras. Dalai Lama spoke about the importance of peace, love, and compassion.

The participants said they felt privileged and blessed to be a part of this event.

