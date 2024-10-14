Tibetans protest French museum's exhibition renaming amid allegations of Chinese pressure

Paris [France], October 14 : Tibetans are actively protesting the French museum Musee Guimet's decision to rename sections of its exhibition from "Nepal-Tibet" to "Himalayan World," according to a report by Le Monde, a French daily newspaper. According to information, despite repeated campaigns calling for a correction, the museum has stood firm in its choice.

In a post on X, Voice of Tibet also raised the issue stating, "Tibetans and supporters protested Musee Guimet in Paris on Sunday, over its refusal to correct a 'historical distortion.' The museum renamed parts of an exhibition from 'Nepal-Tibet' to 'Himalayan World' after reported pressure from Chinese authorities, as noted by Le Monde."

The controversy has garnered significant attention, with advocates arguing that the change undermines the distinct cultural and historical identities of Tibet and Nepal. Notably, another museum, Quai Branly, previously apologized for replacing "Tibet" with Beijing's preferred term, "Xizang."

According to the Tibetan Review, a monthly journal, on September 25, the Musee du quai Branly in Paris issued an apology and committed to restoring the name "Tibet" on its displays, replacing the China-imposed term "Xizang." In contrast, the Guimet Museum of Asian Arts has faced significant criticism for not making a similar change, despite pushback from scholars and protests from Tibetans and their supporters.

Tibetan review said that while the Quai Branly acknowledged its mistake, the Guimet Museum defended its decision to use the term "Himalayan World," claiming it was part of a broader reflection. This change aligns with China's mandate to replace "Tibet" with "Xizang" in official documents, a move aimed at asserting that the traditional identity of Tibet, as recognised globally and by its own people, no longer exists. The term "Xizang" specifically refers to the region designated by China as the Xizang Autonomous Region.

Musee Guimet, officially known as the Musee national des Arts asiatiques Guimet, is a museum located in Paris, France. It specialises in Asian art and culture, housing an extensive collection that spans various countries, including India, China, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Founded in the late 19th century by Emile Guimet, the museum showcases a diverse range of artifacts, sculptures, paintings, textiles, and religious objects, reflecting the rich artistic traditions of Asia.

