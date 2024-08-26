TICAD Ministerial Meeting explores boosting AU-Japan cooperation

Dubai [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): Participants in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting, which took place on August 24-25, 2024, underscored the importance of addressing issues related to climate change, healthcare, education, agriculture, food security, nutrition, energy and water, especially in African Union (AU) member states.

In the Joint Communique issued today at the conclusion of the two-day meeting, participants highlighted Africa's efforts to mobilise innovative domestic resources, emphasising the need for collaboration to develop creative solutions.

The Joint Communique also stressed the importance of strengthening disease prevention, supporting healthcare systems, improving access to quality education and enhancing governance through digital transformation and capacity building.

The participants reaffirmed the need for reinforcing the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and supporting AU-led peace support operations, highlighting the urgency of mobilising resources for investment in the acceleration of AU Agenda 2063 and the Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development Goals.

The two-day meeting focused on enhancing trade and investment, with an emphasis on the critical role of the private sector in providing a fair and resilient business environment.

The Japanese foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa, highlighted the significance of establishing a sustainable ecosystem for startups, creating a fair business environment and enhancing the role of youth and women in economic transformation.

The meeting was attended by ministers and delegations from African Union member states and Japan, as well as representatives from TICAD co-organisers, including the United Nations, United Nations Development Programme, World Bank, and African Union Commission, alongside international and regional organisations, the private sector and civil society organisations from Japan and Africa. (ANI/WAM)

