‘Tiger 3’ looking at potential loss due to bad choice of release date

Mumbai, Nov 20 The recently released action-spy-thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is having a difficult run at the box office.

The makers thought that they would encash the Diwali release but destiny had other plans as after a massive opening, the film’s collections plummeted owing to the World Cup and Team India’s stellar run in the tournament, except for the final, which shifted the audience’s focus away from the film.

The film, which was released on November 12, earned Rs 10.5 crore on its Day 8, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The World Cup final between India and Australia on Day 8 of the film’s release severely impacted the film’s collections as it witnessed a drop of 43.2 per cent compared to its collections of Saturday which stood at.

The makers are set to incur heavy losses on the film after their dream run at the box-office with ‘Pathaan’ (a YRF production) and ‘Jawan’ (YRF was the distributor for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer).

The only way the loss can be averted is if the film makes Rs 600 crore at the box-office to just recover its Rs 300 crore investment, and with the film sitting at Rs 224.5 crore, it doesn’t look easy for the film to collect another Rs 375 crore at the box-office in the coming days.

