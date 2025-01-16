TikTok plans US shutdown amid looming ban by legislators

Washington DC [US], January 16 : TikTok is preparing to shut down its operations in the United States this Sunday if a planned ban by lawmakers goes ahead, Al Jazeera reported.

The popular app, known for its short videos, will stop operating completely rather than continuing to serve its current users. According to Al Jazeera, under the terms of the ban, users would still be able to use the app for a short time, but it would eventually stop working because app stores and internet services would no longer be allowed to offer updates.

Once the ban takes effect, users will likely see a message directing them to a statement explaining the situation. They will also be given instructions on how to download their data before the app becomes unusable.

This shutdown is tied to a legislative deadline on January 19, which demands that TikTok sever all business ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or stop its US operations. If TikTok doesn't comply, it will be forced to exit the US market, as reported by Al Jazeera.

This move comes at a significant time, as it coincides with the transition of the US presidency. Donald Trump, who opposes the TikTok ban, will officially take office on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

So far, ByteDance has refused to sell TikTok's US operations, but experts suggest the company might reconsider if the pressure to exit the US market becomes too great. The future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain as lawmakers continue to debate the ban and its potential impact on users and the tech industry.

The fate of TikTok in the US remains uncertain as the January 19 deadline approaches. With a potential shutdown looming and ByteDance refusing to sell its U.S. operations, the platform's future hinges on legislative decisions and the pressure to comply with demands to sever ties with its Chinese parent company.

