"Time had come to give a befitting reply to those who killed our innocent citizens": Mos Kirti Vardhan Singh on Op Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirit Vardhan Singh on Wednesday hailed the Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor and saod that this gives a strong message to not only Pakistan but also to the world at large that India will take actions to protect its citizens be it inside or outside India.

Speaking to media, MoS Singh said, "There is happiness in the country that we have taken revenge. Our country has given a befitting reply to those who took the lives of so many innocent people and had left so many of our women widowed".

He further added, "I want to congratulate our Armed Forces, our government, PM Modi, Defence Minister and Home Minister for not only sending out such a strong message to Pakistan but to the entire world that India is not what it used to be earlier. India is a strong, developed nation, our economy is growing and in order to protect our citizens we will take actions be it inside or outside India."

Singh underscored, "The time had come to give a befitting reply to those who killed our innocent citizens".

He called it cowardice on how so many innocent people were killed by the terrorists in front of their families.

On Wednesday, The Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

The Foreign Secretary said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

