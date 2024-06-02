"Time is running out...": Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at Shangri La Dialogue

Singapore, June 2 : Extending invitations to the countries to attend the Ukraine Peace Summit and work for ending the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy affirmed the importance of 'diplomacy' for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He stressed that "time is running" out to bring back Ukrainian children "abducted by Russia" who he alleged are being taught to hate their homeland.

President Zelenskyy was addressing the plenary session of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. The event was titled 'Re-Imagining Solutions for Global Peace and Regional Stability.'

"It's often said that brutal force should not dominate the world. Similarly, attempts by various power centres to impose something on other nations against their will in politics, economy, or security should not dominate either. Diplomacy should be those caring and strong hands that prevent international disputes from turning into fights, restraining the most aggressive parties," Zelenskyy said in his address on Sunday.

Stressing the need for open and inclusive dialogue, he said the world wants to be united and be capable of acting in "complete harmony."

He further called on the nations to help in the implementation of the Peace Formula and ensure that Russia is not able to "push us off the path to ending the war."

"Our experience of restoring effective diplomacy has led us to the format of the Global Peace Summit. We are convinced that our world wants to be united and be capable of acting in complete harmony. We've realized that nations equally reject the idea of someone secretly making decisions and imposing them - what is needed is open and inclusive dialogue," Zelenskyy said.

"We have confirmed that the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international conventions are entirely relevant. All this has become the basis of our Peace Formula and has grown into the Global Peace Summit - so every leader and country can show their commitment to peace. The global majority can ensure with their involvement - that what is agreed upon, is truly implemented, and so that Russia, who started this cruel war, cannot push us off the path to ending the war," he further said.

The Ukrainian President said that over 100 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Summit. He laid emphasis on nuclear security, food security, the release of prisoners of war and the Ukrainian children "abducted by Russia."

"Time is running out, and the children are growing up in a Putinland where they are taught to hate their homeland and are lied to, being told they have no families - while their loved ones wait for them at home in Ukraine. After the Peace Summit, when the global majority agrees on the common understandings and steps, the relevant parties will pass this to Russia, aiming for an outcome similar to The Grain Initiative. If these basic things are implemented, other points of the Peace Formula will work as well," he further stated.

He also expressed disappointment in several countries not confirming their participation at the summit, and said Ukraine proposes "peace through diplomacy"

"Yes, we are disappointed that some world leaders have not yet confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit. Unfortunately, there are also attempts to disrupt the Summit. We do not want to believe that this is a desire for monopolistic power in the world - to deny the global community the opportunity to decide on war and peace and to leave this power in the hands of one or two. We respect the UN Charter, respect every nation, and treat everyone equally - only on this principle can the world be safeguarded from war," Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine proposes peace through diplomacy - an inclusive and fair format, Global Peace Summit. And I invite your region, your leaders, and countries to join. So that your peoples are involved in these global affairs and, by uniting against one war, we create for the world a real experience - the experience of overcoming any war, and of diplomacy that does work," he added.

Earlier in April, Switzerland Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced that Switzerland would host a high-level international conference in June with more than 100 countries invited to help chart a path towards peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict that started on February 24, 2022, after Moscow launched 'special military operations' against Kyiv has dragged on for over three years and has caused heavy damage to infrastructure and civilian casualties in both countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor