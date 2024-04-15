"Time to de-escalate war between Iran and Israel": German envoy Ackermann

By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], April 15 : The German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, highlighted his country's stand on Iran's attack on Israel on Monday, stressing that their stand is clear and now is the time to de-escalate the war and bring the tensions down.

In an interview with ANI, Germany envoy Philipp Ackermann spoke about the Iranian attack on Israeli soil on Saturday night.

"We had quite a tense and worrying weekend and we had the unprecedented attack of Iran on Israeli soil. My government has strongly condemned and our attitude is very clear, now it is time to de-escalate, and now it is time to bring tensions down," he said.

In its first direct attack on Israel on Saturday night, Israel launched more than 300 drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout Israel as the country's advanced air defence intercepted and disabled the projectiles that came its way.

He also said that the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, had raised the issue of 17 Indian crew members taken hostages by Iran.

"We think of 17 Indian crew members who have been taken hostage by Iran and for sure, I know my Foreign Minister has raised this issue with Iran," said the German envoy.

Condemning the ongoing war, the German envoy said, "Diplomacy is to do the utmost to not further escalate the spiral of violence here. I think that the Indian Foreign Minister (S Jaishankar) and the German Foreign Minister had the same idea, namely to call both the Iranian Foreign Minister and the Israeli Foreign Minister. Both did it at the same time."

Talking about the relationship between India and Europe in the multi-polar world and its future, he emphasised that Europe discovers India as a market for huge opportunities and potential, adding that he sees a "rosy future" for India and Europe.

"I think Europe has a new role in India because India looks towards Europe in a much more open-minded and positive way and the same is valid the other way around. Europe discovers India as a market with huge opportunities and potential. I see a rosy future for Europe and India," he added.

Further, Ackermann highlighted India-Germany relations, saying that both countries have very deep relations.

"We will develop new seals of operation and this will culminate in the second half of this year, when internal governmental consultation will take place and the Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) will come with his cabinet of ministers to Delhi," he said.

As the Lok Sabha polls are approaching, the Germany envoy expressed his excitement and said that this is the biggest election in the world.

"We are very excited about the elections; this is the biggest election in the world; starting on Friday, we will have it going on for seven weeks in the whole of India. It is a fantastic thing. We are very much looking forward to having results by the beginning of June. I think it is a great moment to witness this," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor