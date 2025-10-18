"Time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!": Trump urges peace after meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Washington DC [US], October 18 : Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated his call for an immediate end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, urging both sides to "stop the killing" and negotiate a peace agreement.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described the meeting with Zelenskyy as "very interesting and cordial", while making a direct appeal to both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also noted that there was enough bloodshed with property lines defined by "War and Guts."

"I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!" Trump wrote. "Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!"

Emphasising the humanitarian and financial toll of the conflict, Trump added, "No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent. This is a War that would have never started if I were President."

"Thousands of people being slaughtered each and every weekNO MORE, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE!" he concluded.

His remark came moments after his bilateral lunch with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the White House.

During the meeting, Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of brokering a "long-lasting" peace between Russia and Ukraine, despite acknowledging the deep personal animosity between Putin and Zelenskyy as a significant obstacle to negotiations.

"They (President Zelenskyy and President Putin) don't like each other. I say that in front of President Zelenskyy, but I say it in front of President Putin, too. They have tremendous bad blood. It really is holding up, I think, a settlement. I think we're going to get it done," the US President said.

Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy came following the US President's hour-long telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also said that the two leaders will meet in Hungary in the coming few weeks.

Trump further showed his reluctance to sell the Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy, days after he warned his Russian counterpart of supplying Kyiv with the missiles if Putin did not settle the conflict.

"I have an obligation also, though, to make sure that we're completely stocked up as a country... We're going to be talking about Tomahawks, and we'd much rather have them (Ukraine) not need Tomahawks. We'd much rather have the war be over," Trump stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump stated that he was mulling over sending the US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv, as per reports in several local media.

"I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks," the US President told reporters on board Air Force One en route to West Asia.

He added that he's going to send Kyiv Tomahawks if the Ukraine conflict "is not going to get settled," Russian news agency TASS reported.

