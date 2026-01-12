Timing of German Chancellor Merz's India visit particularly significant: Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

New Delhi [India], January 12 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday noted that German Chancellor Friederick Merz is on his first official visit to India after taking over as Chancellor, adding that this is also his first visit to Asia after taking office last year.

Misri said that the German Chancellor arrived in Ahmedabad "very early this morning" and was warmly received at the airport by the Governor, Chief Minister of Gujarat, and the Deputy Chief Minister.

He noted that the Chancellor is accompanied by "a high-powered official delegation" as well as "a large business delegation", which, he said, reflects the importance that both sides place on the "trade, business and investment side of the relationship."

Misri said the timing of the visit is "particularly significant", as it is taking place in the "silver jubilee year, 25 years after the establishment of the strategic partnership between India and Germany."

He added that it is also taking place in the "Platinum Jubilee, the 75th year after the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Germany."

"The visit therefore provides an opportunity to take stock of this very rich, very important partnership," Misri said.

In line with the focus on expanding cooperation across sectors, India and Germany on Monday finalised a comprehensive roadmap to deepen cooperation in the education sector as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held wide-ranging talks aimed at strengthening the overall trajectory of bilateral ties.

In his media statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today's comprehensive roadmap on higher education will give a new direction to our partnership in the field of education," underlining the importance both sides are placing on academic collaboration.

Building on the roadmap, PM Modi invited German universities to set up campuses in India during Merz's official visit.

At a joint press conference with Merz, PM Modi thanked the German Chancellor for announcing visa-free transit for Indian citizens, describing it as a move that would further strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries.

"The comprehensive roadmap on higher education that we have developed today will give a new direction to our partnership in the field of education. I invite German universities to open their campuses in India. I express my gratitude to Chancellor Merz for announcing visa-free transit for Indian citizens," PM Modi said.

PM Modi and Merz also met Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from both countries at the India-Germany CEOs Forum in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Addressing a joint press conference following the meeting, PM Modi said, "Our bilateral trade has reached its highest level ever, surpassing the 50 billion dollar mark. More than 2,000 German companies have a long-standing presence in India. This reflects their unwavering confidence in India and the immense opportunities available here. This was vividly demonstrated this morning at the India-Germany CEO Forum."

He further noted that cooperation in technology has grown steadily and is increasingly visible through on-ground outcomes. PM Modi said India and Germany also share common priorities in renewable energy, adding that both sides have decided to set up the India-Germany Centre of Excellence.

"Technology cooperation between India and Germany has strengthened year after year, and its impact is clearly visible on the ground today. India and Germany share common priorities in the field of renewable energy. To further enhance this cooperation, we have decided to establish the India-Germany Centre of Excellence. This will serve as a shared platform for knowledge, technology, and innovation," he said.

In addition to the institutional initiatives announced during the visit, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed between India and Germany in the presence of PM Modi and Merz.

PM Modi and Merz also held delegation-level talks in Ahmedabad as part of the German Chancellor's first official visit to India. The two-day visit aligns with the commemorations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, with the objective of further enhancing bilateral engagement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also attended the meeting, which was held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation as the two leaders reviewed ongoing collaboration across trade, investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also exploring deeper partnerships in defence, security, science, innovation, research and sustainable development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor