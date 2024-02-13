Titan Lithium to set up AED5 billion lithium processing plant in KEZAD

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 13 (ANI/WAM): Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, and UAE-based Titan Lithium have announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of a state-of-the-art lithium processing plant in Khalifa Industrial Area (KEZAD Al Ma'mourah).

To be developed in three stages with AED 5 billion in investment by Titan Lithium, the plant will produce battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide for battery makers and electric vehicle OEMs around the world. Spanning over 290,000 square metres, the plant represents a critical turning point in the UAE's development as a key force in the worldwide lithium processing market.

It also reinforces AD Ports Group strategy to be involved across the entire supply chain in the automotive industry with end-to-end logistics solutions, from the factory to the end customer.

Once established, the plant will be importing approximately 150,000 tonnes of Lithium annually from its mines in Zimbabwe for processing through the adjacent Khalifa Port. This is a clear illustration of AD Ports Group symbiotic ecosystem built in Abu Dhabi, whereby the whole ecosystem benefits through revenue synergies from a significant development for one of the five vertically integrated clusters.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of KEZAD Group, said, "The establishment of the lithium processing plant aligns with the UAE's broader goals of innovation and sustainable development, as well as KEZAD Group's goals for sustainable development. It is an extension of synergies announced during COP28 in the UAE, and the vision of the leadership of the country.

"We welcome Titan Lithium Industries to KEZAD, and look forward to the project's significant contribution to the UAE's strategic vision of diversifying its economy and reinforcing its position in the global market."

Vaibhav Jain, Founder and President of Titan Lithium Industries Ltd, said, "Our facility in KEZAD is not just an investment in the future of Abu Dhabi and Titan Lithium Industries, but a stride towards a sustainable and better future for the world. Lithium is the new oil, and through this project, we are positioning the UAE, and specifically Abu Dhabi, as a pivotal hub in the lithium processing domain."

The project is poised to create a number of job opportunities, stimulate the local economy, and place Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the lithium processing industry. As the world transitions to renewable energy sources, the role of lithium as a key component in this shift becomes increasingly vital.

The proposed plant will use state-of-the-art technologies and the best sustainable practices in its operations, ensuring the highest level of environmental responsibility while driving forward the global electric vehicle revolution.

Availability of processed Lithium is crucial for the manufacturing of battery packs used in electric vehicles, a rapidly growing sector in the global push for sustainable energy solutions.

The UAE, as a part of its commitment to achieving the net-zero emissions target, has announced that it will increase the share of electric and hybrid vehicles to 50 per cent of all sold vehicles by 2050, thereby boosting demand for battery materials in the country. (ANI/WAM)

