TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stable, say hospital authorities

Chennai, Aug 13 Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who was admitted to Narayana Hridayala in Bengaluru is stable as per hospital authorities.

The minister had complained of chest pain while traveling from Salem to Krishnagiri on Saturday.

He was initially admitted to a hospital in Krishnagiri however the minister was later taken to Narayana Hridayalaya in Bengaluru and is planning to undergo a coronary angiogram.

The hospital in a bulletin said that the condition of the minister is stable.

