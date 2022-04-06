TN to hold Global Investors Meet in Dec 2023: Stalin

Chennai, April 6 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Wednesday said the Global Investors Meet will be organised in December 2023.

Announcing this in the state Assembly, Stalin said the investors' meeting will be organised by the government in December 2023 and attract more industrial investments.

He said the government has signed 130 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with several investors involving an investment of Rs 68,375 crore.

According to him, the government will spread out the industrialisation in the state.

Stalin said the MoUs signed by his government with the investors will get converted into actual investments providing jobs to several people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor