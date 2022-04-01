TN Tourism department to promote water sports, kayaking, adventure tourism

Chennai, April 1 The Tamil Nadu tourism department has embarked on an ambitious plan to promote adventure tourism, water tourism and kayaking on a large scale in the state.

It is also planning to promote Caravan tourism in all the tourist spots of the state, including Mahabalipuram, Kancheepuram, Udhugamandalam, Kodaikanal, and a few other places.

There are plans to rope in private entrepreneurs as well to promote tourism on a Public, Private, Partnership(PPP) model.

As part of the plan, an internationally renowned consultant has been roped in for bringing in more tourists to the state. During the recent visit of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to the United Arab Emirates, tourism was one of the key subjects he had promoted.

The government is also in discussion with major hospitals in the state to promote medical tourism, especially in Arabian countries and the United States as the cost in Tamil Nadu is peanuts when compared to the hefty fee that is levied in these countries. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, and the state tourism minister M. Mathiventhan are in discussions with the major hospital groups to work out the intricacies of medical tourism.

Sources in the hospital groups told that the one bottleneck will the health insurance part as the cost in a third world country like India would be much cheaper when compared to developed countries like the United States as well as the United Arab Emirates.

The Tamil Nadu tourism department is also promoting water sports in a major way and is planning to convert the state into a hub of international water sports. While speaking to Mathivethan said: "We are galloping ahead with many tourism projects and we expect the state to move forward in the tourism sector. Modern, green tourism is the need of the hour and Tamil Nadu is well on its course."

The state tourism department is conducting a three-day Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Chennai in which representatives from 13 states are participating. This TTF is conducted two years following the Covid-related issues and the state is expecting to showcase major destinations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor