Seoul [South Korea], July 31 : US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasised the urgent need to ensure that the South Korea-US alliance remains "strategically sustainable" amid growing concerns over China's aggressive regional ambitions, according to a Pentagon readout shared by The Korea Herald.

In his first phone conversation with South Korea's newly appointed Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back since the latter's inauguration last week, Hegseth underscored the importance of a robust defence posture that effectively deters "shared threats," a clear reference to the increasingly assertive military and geopolitical manoeuvres of China across East Asia.

As per The Korea Herald, the call comes amid expectations that the Biden administration will intensify pressure on Asian allies, including South Korea, to increase defence spending and shoulder a greater share of regional security responsibilities.

The Pentagon has labelled China as the "pacing threat" in its National Defence Strategy, highlighting Beijing's rapid military modernisation and aggressive territorial claims in the South China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and beyond.

Washington's push to redistribute security burdens reflects mounting frustration with China's destabilising actions and a strategic recalibration aimed at containing Beijing's expansionism.

"The secretary expressed his desire to work together to ensure that the US-ROK Alliance is strategically sustainable and that our combined posture on the Peninsula credibly contributes to deterrence against shared threats," the Pentagon readout said, according to The Korea Herald.

Secretary Hegseth also emphasised the need for continuous, close consultations with South Korea, with plans to meet Defence Minister Ahn in person at the upcoming Security Consultative Meeting scheduled this fall in Seoul.

The Korea Herald reports that this diplomatic engagement signals Washington's commitment to reinforcing the alliance at a time when South Korea faces complex challenges, including North Korea's advancing nuclear weapons program and ballistic missile capabilities. However, the conversation also clearly reflects the wider strategic imperative to confront China's growing regional dominance, which threatens the balance of power and undermines the security of allied nations.

Washington's insistence on "burden sharing" aims to reduce the heavy military and financial strain the US currently carries, shifting more responsibility to partners like Seoul. The Korea Herald notes that the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea remain a critical element of deterrence on the peninsula, but their role may evolve in response to broader US strategic priorities shaped by the China threat.

With China's relentless pursuit of regional hegemony destabilising peace across Asia, the US-ROK alliance's strengthened defence cooperation represents a vital counterweight designed to uphold freedom, security, and stability in one of the world's most volatile regions.

