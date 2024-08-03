To Lam elected as Vietnam's party general secretary

Hanoi, Aug 3 The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has elected To Lam as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, according to a statement on Saturday.

He will continue to serve as Vietnam's president, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lam has served as the 13th General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam since August 2024 and the 13th President of Vietnam since May 2024.

He served as Minister of Public Security from April 2016 until his election to the presidency in May 2024.

