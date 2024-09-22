"Together we can build a brighter future," says Indian American business leader Ajay Bhutoria ahead of PM Modi's address

New York [US], September 22 : The Indian Diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum is counting down to the address of PM Narendra Modi. Last minute performance practice rounds were conducted as the big moment drew closer.

Ajay Bhutoria an Indian-American businessman and politician who serves as the Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) says that together India and US can build a brighter future.

"Excited to join Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in Long Island New York. Strong people-to-people connections of the two Great Nations are vital for enhancing US-India relations. Together, we can continue to build a brighter future for both nations," Bhutoria said on X.

With 44 days left until the United States elections, Ajay Bhutoria, also expressed optimism about Vice President Kamala Harris's chances, adding that there is a lot more work to do.

While speaking to ANI, Bhutoria stated, "Almost 44 days are left for the election now. Vice President Harris is leading nationally and in battleground states. There is a lot more work to do. We will continue to work hard to get every vote out to make Kamala Harris the first Indian American to be president of the United States.

"The major issues dominating the elections are immigration, abortion, and wars in Ukraine and Israel-Gaza. For Indians, the issues are immigration, the Green Card backlog, in addition to economy and others," he added.

Recently, Bhutoria shared a picture of Harris on X and wrote, "47 days to make Kamala Harris the 47th President of the United States."

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

If elected president, Harris, 59, would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

Meanwhile, Harris shared a post on X, in which she said that Trump intends to give tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations, gut Social Security and Medicare and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

In a post on X, she said, "If reelected, Donald Trump intends to give tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations, gut Social Security and Medicare, and repeal the Affordable Care Act. We are not going back."

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5. The CNN debate accepted by Harris on October 23, if happens, will come right in the climax of the presidential campaign.

