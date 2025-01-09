"Together we celebrate India, Indianness, connect to our roots": PM Modi lauds diaspora during Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his remarks at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas highlighted how the diaspora's presence in India during time of festivities in the country gives them a chance to connect closer to India and lauded their value systems for seamlessly integrating with the world and at the same time carrying Indian ethos forward.

"In just a few days, the Mahakumbh will start in Prayagraj. The festival of Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu are also coming up. There is a joyful atmosphere everywhere. For us, it was on this day in 1915 when Mahatma Gandhi came back to India after a long time abroad. Your presence in India at such a wonderful time is adding to the festive spirit", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that it was the government's responsibility to help the diaspora during a crisis situation.

"We give great importance to your convenience and comfort. Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today. Over the last decade, our embassies and offices have been worldwide sensitive and proactive. Earlier in many countries, people had to travel long distances to access Consular facilities. They had to wait for days for help. Now, these problems are being solved. In just the last two years, 14 embassies and Consulate have been opened. The scope of the OCI card is also being expanded. It has been extended to the PIOs of the 7th generation of Mauritius," he said.

PM Modi noted the contribution of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee towards the diaspora and said, "This edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is special for an additional reason. We have gathered after the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His vision was instrumental to this program. It has become an institution to strengthen the bond between India and its diaspora. Together we celebrate, India, Indianness, our culture, our progress, our connect to our roots."

Highlighting how Odisha reflects India through its testimony of art, culture and tradition, the Prime Minister noted several important locations of the state such as Udaygiri, Konark, Tamralipti. He highlighted ancient connect of Indian traders to the world from Odisha's coasts to Bali, Sumatra, Java. Speaking about King Ashok and how he chose peace, PM Modi said it is this ideology which guides the country. "It is because of our heritage that India can tell the world that the future lies in wisdom not warfare".

Referring to the diaspora as "Rashtradoot", PM Modi expressed pleasure on how happy he is to meet them abroad. "I cannot forget your love and blessings. They stay with me", he said.

He thanked the diaspora for their rich value systems and said that because of this that world leaders always praise the diaspora.

The Prime Minister said it is because of their ethos the diaspora, "connects with the society, respects rules and traditions, serves the countries honestly, and contributes to their growth and prosperity, and still has India beating in their hearts".

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

