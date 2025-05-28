"Together with India in fight against terrorism": All party delegation member Ravi Shankar Prasad meets with India-France friendship group

Paris [France], May 28 : The all-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met with the president of the India-France friendship group, M Thierrry Tesson, on Monday as part of a diplomatic visit to the country to promote India's stance against terrorism.

The BJP MP led delegation had met with the members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence too. The India-France friendship group reaffirmed their support for India's fight against terrorism.

While talking about the meeting, the BJP MP expressed happiness that the group stood with India in its fight against terrorism.

"We are very grateful to the Vice Chair of Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee, along with all her colleagues in the Senate in this majestic building, who have only one word to say - we are together with India in the fight against terrorism. They agreed that France and India, and the whole democratic world, need to speak in one voice in the fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and supported by the State of Pakistan," Prasad told ANI.

Conveying his regards to the members of the group, who are also part of the National Assembly in France, Prasad added, "We heard them and are very grateful, and we are touched. Two of the Senators came to India in the Foreign Affairs Committee. They are also present here. It was a very emotional moment for us. We convey our great regards and thanks to the members of the Senate who have wholeheartedly supported the cause of India. The energy, compassion, love for France and India and the people - that is the takeaway."

The Indian Embassy in France also highlighted the meeting, during which the members reaffirmed their strong ties and voiced "united support for India's fight against terrorism."

The All Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation met the Members of Parliament in the French National Assembly (Lower House) led by @Tesson59, President of the India-France Friendship group. Parliamentarians reaffirmed strong ties and voiced united support for India's fight against terrorism," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

In another post on X, the embassy highlighted the meet with french senators and Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Vice President of India France Friendship Group.

"An exchange with French Senators (@Senat) of the India-France Friendship group and Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs, led by Ms Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Vice-President of the India-France Friendship Group, who reaffirmed solidarity with India's fight against terrorism, reinforcing long-standing ties between India and France," the post read on X.

Earlier today, the BJP MP took a dig at Pakistan for promoting Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to Field Marshal despite recent military and strategic failures during Operation Sindoor by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said, "The most hilarious aspect was that the general whose forces were defeated at the hands of India decisively was promoted to Field Marsh. This is state of denial."

Despite the military setbacks, Pakistan's government is projecting the outcome as a "historic victory," praising General Munir's leadership during the conflict. General Asim Munir became only the second army officer in Pakistan's history to be elevated to Field Marshal.

While speaking to French journalists the BJP MP highlighted the complex relationship between Pakistan and terrorism while emphasising that the distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has effectively disappeared.

"Today, there are 52 designated terrorists by the UN. The distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has withered away. Terrorism as an instrument of state policy is a part of the military state of Pakistan. You know that there is no democracy there," said the BJP MP.

He emphasised that terrorism is not just an India-centric issue but a global phenomenon, with Pakistan-based terrorist groups and patrons involved in the majority of cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor