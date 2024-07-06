Tokyo Expo draws 2,000 companies, showcases Japanese craftsmanship

Tokyo [Japan], July 6 : A manufacturing-themed exhibition was held in Tokyo, attracting around 2,000 companies from Japan and around the world.

Japanese products are globally renowned for their exceptional quality, a reputation upheld by numerous small businesses and master craftsmen involved in production.

The Tsubame Sanjo region in Niigata Prefecture, often referred to as the "factory town," is home to many small factories equipped with advanced technology.

President of TM Co Ltd, Tatsumi Watanabe, said, "We are a metal processing company that makes metal black colour. Iron and stainless steel products are our targets. Our town is in an area where metal processing is flourishing. It produces large products from very small products and has very high precision technology. Therefore, there are many products that are used worldwide. In that sense, I think it is a very high-quality technology town."

Companies from across the globe are also participating to create business opportunities in Japan.

Hoang Minh Tri official from Fomeco said, "Today, Vietnam's machining technology and quality are developing. Therefore, we would like to participate in this exhibition confidently and connect with Japanese customers."

An optical equipment manufacturer is leveraging its expertise to offer AI-equipped imaging solutions that can accurately identify damaged areas.

President of Miruc Optical, Hiroaki Muramatsu, said, "We are also providing various solutions using AI in the field of primary industry, so I think AI will be incorporated into these common industries and inspections. With AI, the accuracy is much higher than that of visual inspection by human being, and efficient to compensate for labour shortages and improve work processes."

Japan's manufacturing technology has been developed over a long period, involving not only large companies but also local small businesses.

These entities are improving advanced skills, including the latest technologies, to drive industry progress.

