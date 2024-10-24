Tokyo logs record 153 days reaching 25 degrees Celsius in 2024

Tokyo, Oct 24 Temperature hit 25.1 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo on Thursday, marking the 153rd day this year when the mercury reaches 25 degrees Celsius or above, a record high.

At 9:53 a.m. local time, temperature in central Tokyo hit 25.1 degrees Celsius, reaching the threshold to be defined as a "summer day" in the country, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The previous record number of summer days in Japan's capital was 143 days, set in 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

Weather officials said temperature did not drop fully in the early morning and rose with sunshine because cold air coming from the west has not reached central Tokyo.

Temperature is expected to gradually fall to 20 to 21 degrees Celsius from Friday, the level seen in an average year, the agency said.

