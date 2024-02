Tokyo Metropolitan government promotes perovskite solar cells for cleaner energy

Tokyo [Japan], February 2 : The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is spearheading de-carbonization activity at Morigasaki Water Reclamation Center in Ota District, Tokyo, the latest solar power generation perovskite solar cell, set up as a demonstration experiment.

Perovskite solar cells are a Japanese original technology, and about 30 per cent of the world's production of iodine, the main material, is produced in Japan.

Shinichi Yoshid, from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, said that perovskite solar cells are very thin and light compared to conventional silicon solar cells. In addition, it is available to be bent, so it can be installed in various places. It is highly expected as a next-generation solar cell.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is making various efforts to increase the percentage of renewable energy use to around 50 per cent by 2030.

Taking advantage of many buildings, this new technology cell can be installed in various places, and it is highly expected that it will accelerate further expansion of renewable energy, Yoshid said.

Morigasaki Water Reclamation Center is the facility to purify sewage water to release it into the river or the sea in Tokyo.

It is the biggest one out of 13 facilities in Tokyo and its operation needs a lot of electricity.

To supply electricity and make progress in decarbonization, Morigasaki Center installed multiple solar panels.

Moreover, assuming future possibilities, Tokyo Met. accepts setting up a perovskite solar cell.

Toshikatsu Moriya, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, said that the Morigasaki Water Reclamation Center East Facility has installed more than 4,000 solar panels and generates more than one million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

The Perovskite solar cell is currently under verification, so we will continue to verify it. As for the sewerage management, we will continuously commit to utilizing renewable energy, Moriya added.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government aims to create a clean, comfortable, and sustainable city and is walking forward at a steady pace.

