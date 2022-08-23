Tokyo must stop making provocation: China on recent Japanese lawmaker's visit to Taiwan

China on Tuesday strongly deplored the move by a Japanese politician who is visiting Taiwan and said that Tokyo must stop making provocation and seek selfish gains in the Taiwan Straits.

"Japan is historically responsible for its serious wrongdoing to the Chinese people and has all the more reason to be prudent in its words and deeds. To seek selfish political gains, certain Japanese politician has colluded with the "Taiwan independence" forces to make a political stunt just like some others have done," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement today.

According to reports, Keiji Furuya, a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker of Japan, is in Taiwan for a visit.

Claiming Taiwan, an inalienable part of China's territory, the spokesperson said the Taiwan question bears on the political foundation of China-Japan relations and the basic trust between the two countries.

"Such behaviour of reneging on one's commitment with sinister intention is doomed to fail and will not stop the historic process of China's complete reunification. We urge the Japanese side to deeply reflect on the events of history, abide by the principles of the four China-Japan political documents and the commitments it has made, stop making provocations and stop stirring up trouble on the Taiwan question. Japan must not wade in muddy water and seek selfish gains in the Taiwan Strait. It must stop going further down the wrong path," the statement read further.

The visit is Furuya's first to Taiwan since he attended a memorial service for late Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui in September 2020, The Japan Times reported.

China claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the separate two sides being governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei continues to counter the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US.

Recently, tensions between China and the United States have heightened since Pelosi recently became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in more than two decades.

( With inputs from ANI )

