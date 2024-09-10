Tokyo stocks end lower amid cautious market sentiment

Tokyo, Sep 10 Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday over a cautious investor sentiment and position adjustments ahead of upcoming key events both at home and abroad.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, declined for the sixth straight trading day by ending down 56.59 points, or 0.16 per cent, from Monday to close the day at 36,159.16.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 3.19 points, or 0.12 per cent, lower at 2,576.54, Xinhua news agency reported.

Market watchers here noted that the investors took quite a wait-and-see attitude ahead of several key events set for Wednesday, including the release of the US Consumer Price Index for August.

Some local analysts predicted that the stocks tend to decline in September and October before the US presidential race due to uncertainty about the outcome.

Position adjustments by some investors were also seen as a response to events such as policy meetings to be held by the US and Japanese central banks next week.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pharmaceutical, marine transportation, and precision instrument issues.

Advancing issues slightly outnumbered declining ones by 802 to 787, with 54 issues remaining unchanged.

