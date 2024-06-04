Tokyo stocks end lower amid profit taking, automaker scandal

Tokyo, June 4 Tokyo stocks ended the winning streak by closing lower on Tuesday, as investors took action to lock in gains while the testing scandal grew among major Japanese automakers.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 85.57 points, or 0.22 per cent, from Monday to close the day at 38,837.46, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 10.59 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 2,787.48.

Market watchers here noted a market trend of selling on recovery and profit taking as the Nikkei approached the 39,000 psychological milestone on the day, adding that the yen's appreciation also weighed on the market.

Stock prices of major Japanese automakers including Toyota and Honda saw significant losses, after five major vehicle makers admitted falsifying certification tests for their products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor