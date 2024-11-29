Tokyo stocks end lower as strong Yen weighs on exporters

Tokyo, Nov 29 Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as a stronger Yen against the US dollar weighed on exporter issues.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 141.03 points, or 0.37 per cent, from Thursday at 38,208.03, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 6.57 points, or 0.24 per cent, lower at 2,680.71.

The Yen soared to a one-month high in the upper 149 level against the US dollar Friday on speculation that the Bank of Japan would raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next month.

The benchmark Nikkei trimmed some losses in the afternoon on bargain-hunting, analysts said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor