Tokyo stocks end lower as tech shares fall

Tokyo, Sep 5 Tokyo stocks ended lower on Thursday, with the Nikkei index hitting a three-week low, as technology shares tracked overnight falls by their US counterparts.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 390.52 points, or 1.05 per cent, from Wednesday at 36,657.09, its lowest level since August 14.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 12.73 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 2,620.76, Xinhua news agency reported.

The benchmark Nikkei was mostly in negative territory, as high-tech shares were sold tracking overnight declines on the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

Export-oriented issues were also sold due to a stronger yen. But the downside was supported as investors bought on dips following the Nikkei's third-largest drop of the year the previous day, analysts said.

Meanwhile, investors remained cautious ahead of a slew of US economic data set for release later in the day, which may further signal a slowdown in the US economy.

