Tom Hanks poses with son Chet in rare photo

Los Angeles, Dec 28 Veteran Hollywood star Tom Hanks posed with his son Chet in a new photo. Recently, Chester "Chet" Marlon Hanks shared a photo alongside his father, Tom, 67, in a new Instagram post.

The ‘Elvis’ star and his son bundled up in their winter gear, with Tom sporting a black beanie and cosy green coat, reports People magazine.

Chet, 33, wore a black Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap with a black hoodie. "Gang", Chet simply wrote in his caption.

Tom shares Chet with his wife, Rita Wilson. The actor and singer also share a son, Truman Theodore, 28.

As per People, Tom is also dad to Colin Hanks, 45, and Elizabeth Hanks, 41, from his nearly 10-year marriage to the late actress Samantha Lewes.

On Mother’s Day, Chet shared a photo with Wilson, 67, on Instagram. The mother and son are arm and arm smiling for the camera. Chet captioned the shot: “The biggest G I know @ritawilson love you mom.”

“Love you so much," replied Wilson.

The ‘Empire’ actor previously spoke about growing up with famous parents in an early 2022 YouTube video. Chet discussed his upbringing and explained how growing up in Hollywood was a "double-edged sword”. Although he is often seen as a "spoiled brat," Chet said he wasn't raised that way.

