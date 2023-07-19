Took forward Neighbourhood First and Act East: Jaishankar on BIMSTEC, MCG meetings

New Delhi [India], July 19 : External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India has taken its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies foward in the recently concluded Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) meetings earlier this week.

"Concluded a visit to Thailand for the BIMSTEC and Mekong Ganga Cooperation meetings. Took forward Neighbourhood First and Act East," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Neighbourhood First and Act East are part of India's foreign policy. The Act East Policy focusses on India's extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jaishankar attended the inaugural BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat on July 17 in Bangkok, Thailand which saw the participation by foriegn ministers of all the seven BIMSTEC members compirsing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India. Currently, Thailand is the chair of BIMSTEC.

AT the BIMSTEC Retreat, Foreign Ministers stressed that it is essential to hold discussions and coordinate on global and UN-related issues, including Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change, according to Thailand's Foreign Ministry's statement.

The other topics which were raised included in the retreat included BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection, agriculture technology, cultural cooperation, youth exchange, and diplomatic training. There was broad agreement on the importance of creating crisis response mechanisms to coordinate different contingencies.

The leaders welcomed the progress on the setting up of an Eminent Persons Group to prepare the road map for the organization to ensure the benefits to member countries and their people.

"There was a broad agreement on the importance of creating crisis response mechanisms to coordinate for different contingencies. Food, public health, energy, financial security, as well as trade and economic cooperation, were at the core of the discussions as well," Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement read.

It further said, "The meeting also considered establishing digital payment systems and trade settlements, as well as strengthening cooperation in cyber security and prevention of transnational crimes."

The Retreat was chaired by Thailand's Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai and was attended by Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The Ministers agreed to hold a Retreat on a regular basis, preferably in the first quarter of each year. India also offered to host the next BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly in September 2023.

Jaishankar also visited the ancient kingdom of Ayutthaya yesterday after the conclusion of the MGC and BIMSTEC meetings.

"At the conclusion of the BIMSTEC and MGC meetings, visited Ayutthaya briefly. The Garuda on the Prang is just another reminder of our deep cultural connect," Jaishankar tweeted.

On July 16, the External Affairs minister had co-chaired the 12th Mekong Ganga Cooperation meeting in Bangkok along with his Lao PDR counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith.

In the meeting, Jaishankar prioritised the implementation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway.

The meeting decided to establish a Mekong Ganga Cooperation Business Council to take forward economic cooperation and expand the ambit of exchanges in agriculture, science and technology and water resource management. The meeting also explored new areas of development partnership, including through Quick Impact Projects and taking forward culture and tourism, and deepening museum-based cooperation.

The Mekong-Ganga Cooperation was established in November, 2000. It comprises six member countries - India, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. The areas of cooperation are tourism, culture, education, and transportation. museum-based cooperation.

