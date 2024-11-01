Top American leadership extends greetings for Diwali

Washington DC [US], November 1 : As Diwali celebrations continue across the world, leaders from the top brass of the American polity expressed their heartfelt greetings towards the South Asian community which celebrates this festival with fervor.

Through personal messages and official posts on X (formerly Twitter), the leaders conveyed their wishes, underscoring the international significance of this revered Indian festival.

American Vice President Kamala Harris on X shared how the Vice President's Residence lit up to celebrate Diwali. She shared on X, "In celebration of Diwali, we illuminated the Vice President's Residence and remember to see the light in our world, in each other, and in ourselves".

Harris had also participated in Diwali celebrations with the members of the Indian-American community.

Kamala Harris is the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan who was an Indian immigrant scientist in the US and worked extensively in the field of cancer studies.

Tim Walz, who is running as the Vice-President candidate for the upcoming US Elections, also took part in the Diwali celebrations in the country.

In his post on X, he said, "Honored to light a diya today to celebrate Diwali and recognize the many contributions South Asians have made to our nation".

He added, "Diwali is a reminder that light always triumphs over darkness. I'm inspired by the love, community, and joy I felt today".

"Happy Diwali to everyone! You can feel the sense of community here. You can feel the sense of love". He said to the Indian American community.

On these days of light over darkness, I hope you all find peace, find the calm", Walz said in the video message shared on the social media platform, X, where he interacted with the Indian American community for the Diwali celebrations.

On X, Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken said, "Diwali is more than just a festival; it's a powerful reminder of the values we all cherish: patience, togetherness, kindness, and unity".

He noted in the post, "To all who celebrate, all over the world, and with us here in the U.S., I wish you a Diwali filled with joy, peace, and prosperity".

Anthony Blinken is the top diplomat of the US who is currently serving as the 71st United States Secretary of State.

Wishes have been pouring in from people across the world for the celebration of the festival of Diwali.

