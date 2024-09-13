Top EU diplomat urges Lebanon, Israel to de-escalate border tensions

Beirut, Sep 13 High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has urged Lebanon and Israel to halt confrontations along their borders and pursue de-escalation.

"We need to de-escalate military tensions, and I use this opportunity to urge all sides to pursue this path," Borrell was quoted as saying in a statement released on Thursday by the Delegation of the EU to Lebanon.

Borrell made the remarks following his meeting in Lebanon with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

"I urge all Lebanese leaders to work together in the interest of the Lebanese nation and the state of Lebanon -- and no one else," said Borrell.

He also called for the full and symmetrical implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which "should pave the way for a comprehensive settlement, including land border demarcation, allowing the return of people, and reconstruction work in the affected border areas".

Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, initiated a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and the establishment of a demilitarized zone.

According to the statement, Borrell voiced the EU's support for Lebanon in overcoming its challenges.

Borrell also condemned the killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"It (the conflict in Gaza) is also a permanent threat to regional stability, particularly for Lebanon," he said.

For his part, Bou Habib said permanent peace in the region requires resolving the Palestinian issue, reiterating "Lebanon's commitment to implementing Resolution 1701."

Borrell also met with Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the statement said.

Berri stated that Lebanon does not want war but has the right and capability to defend itself, while Mikati called for intensifying "international and UN pressure to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon," according to the statement.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

