Top Iranian commander killed in Israeli strike in Damascus: Report

Damascus [Iran], April 1 : Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a top commander in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing Iranian state media.

At the time of the strike, Zahedi was meeting with leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing the Iranian press. However, these reports could not be verified immediately.

The top Iranian commander, Zahedi, who is now dead, commanded the Quds Force's Unit 18000. Among other things, he was responsible for smuggling ammunition and precision weapons into Lebanon, according to The Jerusalem Post report.

In the past, he had also commanded the IRGC's Air Force and Imam Hussein Division.

According to initial reports, at least six people were killed in the strike, which targeted a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Iranian Embassy in Lebanon expressed anger over the alleged airstrike. It said, "This barbaric Israeli aggression is a flagrant violation of international laws, diplomatic norms, and the requirements of the Vienna Convention, the report said.

Some reports indicated that the building that was targeted served as the Iranian ambassador's residence in Damascus. The strikes came after the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center in Jamraya, near Damascus, was hit by alleged Israeli airstrikes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor