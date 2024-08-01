Top South Korean, Australian military officials hold talks on security cooperation

Seoul, Aug 1 South Korea's top military officer held video talks with his new Australian counterpart on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral security cooperation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo and Adm. David Johnston, Australia's new chief of the defence force, assessed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and discussed ways for military cooperation, according to the JCS, Yonhap news agency reported.

The two sides agreed to the need to expand combined exercises and personnel exchanges, noting their bilateral ties as "comprehensive strategic partners" and as countries that pursue a "rules-based security order," it said.

Kim also thanked Johnston for Australia's participation in operations to monitor North Korea's violations of UN Security Council resolutions in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, such as illegal ship-to-ship transfers of goods.

The talks took place at Australia's request as part of the country's efforts to strengthen cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the JCS.

