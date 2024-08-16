Top US diplomat Richard Verma reaches Nepal, will begin India visit from Saturday

Kathmandu, Aug 16 US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard R. Verma arrived in Kathmandu on Friday to advance Washington's shared priorities in climate action, economic growth, and security to promote regional prosperity.

"Kicking off this trip in Nepal with an amazing glimpse of the majestic Himalayas! Looking forward to engaging with Government of Nepal officials and others to strengthen US-Nepal partnership in support of a more democratic, prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Nepal," Verma posted on X after landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to the US State Department, in Nepal, the US delegation will meet with senior government officials, development professionals, and business leaders to discuss shared priorities in economic development, women’s empowerment, energy, and people-to-people ties.

On Saturday, Verma will arrive in New Delhi on a five-day visit where he is expected to advance and support a prosperous, secure, and resilient future for both countries.

"Deputy Secretary Verma will travel to New Delhi, India to meet with senior government officials, climate leaders, and aerospace academics and industry representatives to advance the US-Indian partnership on a full range of issues, including economic development, clean energy and climate action, and STEM education," stated the US State Department.

He will be joined in India by Senior Advisor to the US President for International Climate Policy John Podesta and Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Energy David Turk.

Verma has previously served as the 25th United States Ambassador to India and has also been a former Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs in the Obama Administration.

He had visited India in February this year, holding meetings with senior Indian officials in New Delhi to advance the US-Indian global strategic partnership.

During his visit from February 19 to 21, Verma met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, then Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and former Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri to explore opportunities to strengthen US-India cooperation and people-to-people ties to ensure a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

He had also met with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to discuss further expanding trade and economic ties between the United States and India.

--IANS

