Toral Rasputra, Anurag Sharma join cast of social drama 'Doree'

Mumbai, Oct 21 The makers of upcoming thought-provoking social drama titled 'Doree' have roped in actors Toral Rasputra and Anurag Sharma in pivotal roles.

The promo of ‘Doree’ has captivated viewers with glimpses of a societal issue that’s woven into the fabric of our consciousness.

Set in Varanasi, the show revolves around a six-year-old Doree (played by Mahi Bhanushali), who challenges the male-dominated handloom industry with the support of her foster father, Ganga Prasad (Amar Upadhyay).

Kailashi Devi Thakurain (Sudha Chandran) is the dictator of the Thakur family who are well known handloom aristocrats, and her sons are the heirs of her empire.

She has made her son, Anand Thakur the face of her empire and he would go to any extent to impress his mother. His ambition to be the second in command unwittingly places him at odds with his wife, Mansi, giving rise to a discord in the family.

Toral and Anurag will play the roles of Mansi and Anand, the wife and husband, respectively.

Talking about the same, Toral said: “I'm thrilled about being part of Colors’ legacy after having featured as a protagonist in its iconic show ‘Balika Vadhu’ and a few other projects that have women at its centre.”

“The show will highlight gender inequality. I will be seen essaying the character of Mansi, who is Kailashi Devi's daughter-in-law. Mansi is cornered by her fear of raising her voice against her dictator mother-in-law who propagates patriarchy. I'm fully committed to immersing myself in the role and I hope the audience will embrace me in this new character,” she added.

Anurag said: “I'm essaying the role of Anand, one of the heirs of the handloom empire in Varanasi. Anand is Kailashi Devi's son, and he is used to being subdued by his mother. I’m nothing like the character I’ll be essaying and that’s what brings an element of challenge for me.”

“I’m proud to be part of a show that aims to create conversations about socially relevant issues and hope it strikes a chord with the audience,” he added.

The show will soon air on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor