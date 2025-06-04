Toronto Shooting: One Killed, Five Injured in Lawrence Heights Neighbourhood of North York

At least one died and five others were injured and transported to the hospital in a shooting in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood of North York, Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday night, June 3. Reports of gunshots were heard by the locals and they called the police at around 8.30 pm. The police cordon off the area between the Flemington Road and Zachary Court, and vehicular traffic is diverted to another route.

As per the Toronto Police Service (TPS), five adult individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive. Police say they are setting up a command post in the Ranee Avenue and Allen Road area, as they continue their investigation in the shooting case.

“Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening,” said Mayor Olivia Chow in a post on a social media platform X.

Olivia Chow further said that she is in contact with authorities and reviewing the situation. "My office is in contact with Toronto Police, who are on the scene now and investigating, and the local councillor, Deputy Mayor Mike Colle," she added.

"I want to thank the first responders - Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene. Toronto Police are working to provide an update soon," she further wrote.